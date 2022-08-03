Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,109,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.