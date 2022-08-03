Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 2,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

