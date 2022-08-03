AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

ACM stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.