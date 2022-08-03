Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
NYSE AJRD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne
In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.