Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

