AES (AES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. AES has set its FY22 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

AES Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AES by 1,223.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 32.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1,502.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

