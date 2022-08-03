AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.66

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.66 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.34). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,740,676 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £190.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.06.

About AFC Energy

(Get Rating)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.