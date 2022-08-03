AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,032.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $89,586.00 and approximately $29,032.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00616619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035601 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain
