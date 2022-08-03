Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.
Aflac Trading Down 1.2 %
AFL traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95.
Aflac Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.
Institutional Trading of Aflac
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
