Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.