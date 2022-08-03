AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

