AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.70 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

