AIA Group Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4,007.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

