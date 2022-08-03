AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1,761.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in McDonald’s by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

