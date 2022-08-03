AIA Group Ltd Sells 10,108 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Abiomed by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABMD opened at $293.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

