Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $235,972.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.39 or 0.07044054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00159293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00254997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00676596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00599097 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005549 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars.

