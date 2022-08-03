AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

