AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

