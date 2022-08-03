AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after purchasing an additional 961,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

