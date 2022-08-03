AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

