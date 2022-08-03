AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Proto Labs makes up 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Proto Labs worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

