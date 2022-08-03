Aion One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Aion has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.09 or 0.99838135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00044563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00213653 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00251206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00116045 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00051962 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

