Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.09.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. 259,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,224. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

