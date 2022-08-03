Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSF remained flat at $103.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. Airbus has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $141.50.
Airbus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSF)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.