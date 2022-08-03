Alchemy Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.76 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $77.93 million and $22.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

