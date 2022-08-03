Alien Worlds Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $78.58 million and $27.02 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00613425 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035583 BTC.
Alien Worlds Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
