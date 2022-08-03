Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $248.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.03), with a volume of 720435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.94).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.48.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel bought 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £495 ($606.54).

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

