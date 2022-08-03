Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,658 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

