Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.62

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $226.62 and last traded at $208.28, with a volume of 269293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

