Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Alpha Teknova has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

