Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is QCM Cayman Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

