Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ameresco

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.