Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Ameresco Price Performance
NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.