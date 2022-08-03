American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,642,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Express by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.