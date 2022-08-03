American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$27.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.94 million.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 165,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,393. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.38.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 152.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

