Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

