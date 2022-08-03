Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

GAB stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.