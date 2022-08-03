Americana Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.