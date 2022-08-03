Americana Partners LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

