Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $28.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

AMP stock opened at $264.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.99.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

