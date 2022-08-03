AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.50. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,144. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,413.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.