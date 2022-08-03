AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.24. 1,387,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

