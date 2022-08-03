Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

