Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.44.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Amphenol stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

