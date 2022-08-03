AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Down 31.5%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) dropped 31.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,000.00 and last traded at $1,150.62. Approximately 866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,199,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,679.00.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 8.8 %
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.