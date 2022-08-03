Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at $773,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

