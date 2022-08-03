Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.78.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
