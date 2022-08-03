Analysts Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,343,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

