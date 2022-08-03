Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CF Industries (CF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) recently:

8/3/2022 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $105.00.

6/17/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. 2,743,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 51.86%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.