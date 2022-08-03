Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $117.94

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.94.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE DKS opened at $93.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
