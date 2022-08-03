Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $117.94

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $93.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

