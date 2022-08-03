Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $52.92

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Methanex by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

