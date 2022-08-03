Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IQVIA (IQV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $255.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $246.00.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $275.00.

7/22/2022 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00.

7/15/2022 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2022 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2022 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $233.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,184. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

