Analyzing Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Savara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savara and Landos Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 750.03 -$43.01 million ($0.26) -6.58 Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 1.77 -$38.42 million ($1.09) -0.73

Volatility and Risk

Landos Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Savara. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Savara has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landos Biopharma has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Savara and Landos Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 0 0 N/A Landos Biopharma 0 4 3 0 2.43

Landos Biopharma has a consensus target price of $25.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3,063.09%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Savara.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Landos Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -27.33% -22.63% Landos Biopharma N/A -51.46% -44.14%

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats Savara on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savara

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its preclinical candidates in development include LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NOD-like pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA; LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LABP-111, an oral and small molecule LANCL2 pathway agonist for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

